Stabbed Las Vegas Walmart workers thought they would die at work, report says

Rickey Tasley, 43, of Las Vegas, was arrested by Metro officers after he allegedly stabbed three loss prevention employees with a “large knife”on March 25, police said.

Two of the three Walmart employees who were stabbed at a Las Vegas Walmart Supercenter in March told police they thought they would die at work that day, according to an arrest report.

A third suffered “a laceration to his left cheek,” which extended from his ear to his lip, according to a police report. All three were treated at University Medical Center.

With her hand drenched in blood, the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report stated, one of the the victims told police she feared she would die in the Walmart before getting a chance to say goodbye to her mother.

Rickey Tasley, 43, of Las Vegas, was arrested by Metro officers after he allegedly stabbed three “loss prevention employees” with a “large knife”on March 25 after he was accused of shoplifting at the store at 4505 West Charleston Boulevard, the report stated.

Officers responded to a call just after 3:30 p.m. that day and found three people injured and Tasley outside the store with a knife, the report said.

Employees, the report states, noticed Tasley pushing a shopping cart in the store parking lot with items inside they believed were stolen from the store. A store greeter, police said, had radioed a report of a person — thought to be Tasley — who had “stolen items from the Walmart.”

It was later determined by police that Tasley had not shoplifted items from the store.

Confrontation outside store

When confronted outside the store, one of the employees attempted to speak to Tasley, the report states. Tasley could be seen on video, according to the report, pulling a knife “from his waist” and then “striking” the employee with the knife.

Two other employees, who were also following Tasley, then jumped in. One of those employees, a man, “had a large slice taken from left trap/neck” and had a “deep laceration to his chin,” the report said. He was later taken into surgery at UMC, the report said.

While at UMC, he told police that he “felt he was going to die” during the altercation outside the store.

A woman, also an employee, was stabbed after she tried to separate the people involved in the initial confrontation. She saw that her hand was covered in blood and that there was a knife in Tasley’s hand.

The woman then ran into the store, the report stated, while “screaming that he was going to cut everyone.” She then “hid behind the deli counter” and told the deli worker to call 911. According to the report, she “thought about dying in the Walmart before being able to say goodbye” to her mother.

The woman was treated for a stab wound to her left abdomen at UMC, according to the report.

Interviewed by police

During an interview with Metro police, Tasley said he had been in Las Vegas for “about six months” and that he came to Southern Nevada from Georgia.

Tasley told police that he “identified about 18 people” inside the Walmart on March 25 who he said “were working in conjunction to kill him,” the report stated.

According to the report, Tasley was able to provide police with a receipt, which showed that he “did, in fact, pay for the items” he left the store with.

Tasley was arrested on three counts of battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of mayhem with a deadly weapon.

He also faces a charge of battery on a protected person. After being taken to the Clark County Detention Center following his arrest, the report stated, Tasley is alleged to have spit on a jail nurse.

When reached by phone Tuesday night, a Walmart spokesperson declined to comment. Following the stabbing on March 25, the company released a statement that said it was “working closely” with police through the investigation into the matter.

As of Thursday evening, Tasley was being held at the Clark County Detention Center. A judge set his bail at $250,000.

Tasley is scheduled to appear before a Las Vegas Justice Court judge for a preliminary hearing April 14, court records show.

