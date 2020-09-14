Stabbing in central Las Vegas investigated by police

Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of a man in central Las Vegas early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of “a man screaming for help.”

A man was found by officers with a stab wound to his chest and a laceration to his forearm. The man was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for the injuries. He is expected to survive.

Police are trying to determine how the man was stabbed. No arrests had been made as of 5:30 a.m.

