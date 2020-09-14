72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Stabbings

Stabbing in central Las Vegas investigated by police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 5:49 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of a man in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of “a man screaming for help.”

A man was found by officers with a stab wound to his chest and a laceration to his forearm. The man was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for the injuries. He is expected to survive.

Police are trying to determine how the man was stabbed. No arrests had been made as of 5:30 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
2
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
3
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
4
Grading the Raiders’ 34-30 win over the Panthers
Grading the Raiders’ 34-30 win over the Panthers
5
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST