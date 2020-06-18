Stabbing in northeast Las Vegas leaves 1 hospitalized

One person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a stabbing in northeast Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the corner of Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at 3:47 p.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found one person suffering from a stab wound, according Las Vegas police spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Ocampo-Gomez said.

Police are investigating and it was unclear if any arrests had been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.