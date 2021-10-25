Stabbing suspect arrested after standoff with Las Vegas police

The male suspect refused to come out of an apartment for about two hours in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday morning before being taken into custody.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stabbing suspect refused to come out of an apartment for about two hours in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday morning before being taken into custody, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a stabbing in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, at 9:09 a.m. The victim was taken to Spring Mountain Hospital and was expected to survive.

“The suspect has barricaded himself in an apartment on property and SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are responding,” police wrote in an email.

Police closed down Tropicana Avenue in the immediate area. At 12:37 p.m., police said that individual was taken into custody “without incident.” Further details were not released.

