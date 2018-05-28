Stabbing suspect in custody after standoff in east Las Vegas

A standoff in east Las Vegas ended about 4:30 a.m. after Las Vegas police and Metro SWAT negotiators worked into the early morning hours Monday trying to persuade a man to surrender after a stabbing.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect was bit by a K-9, but did not suffer a serious injury, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Police received a call about 11:15 p.m. Sunday that two men had got into a fight at a residence on the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard, Gordon said.

The argument escalated when one man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other man in the cheek and forearm.

The injured man and three other men were able to get out of the house, but the suspect remained inside with a 20-year-old woman.

SWAT responded and was able to get the woman safely out of the house.