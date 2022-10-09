Stabbing suspect reportedly spoke to L.A. TV news outlet days before attack

Yoni Barrios, 32, faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder after he allegedly went on a stabbing spree on the Strip.

Strip stabbing spree suspect Yoni Barrios, 32, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The man suspected of killing two and injuring six others on the Strip on Thursday appeared on camera two days prior in Los Angeles, according to a story and video posted on the website of Telemundo 52.

Jorge Lopez, a cameraman working for Telemundo 52 in Los Angeles captured video of a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios, saying he had lost everything and needed help, according to Telemundo.

Barrios, 32, faces two counts of murder and six counts of murder after he allegedly went on a stabbing spree on the Strip. He is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas residents Maris DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Hallett, 47, on Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Barrios, who was arrested Thursday, appeared briefly in court Friday afternoon wearing orange restraints over his hands. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said officials had not found a motive for the attacks.

“We’re still looking into why a person would do this,” he said after Friday’s hearing.

Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer said Barrios will be held without bail until his next hearing Tuesday.