Strip stabbing suspect ID’d, remains behind bars on $10K bail

A 34-year-old man arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip is being held on $10,000 bail, jail records show.

Las Vegas police arrested Joseph Espinoza, according to booking documents. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one charge each of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

A homeless man stabbed a security guard in the chest just before 7 a.m. Wednesday inside the Palazzo, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department said.

The security guard, who is expected to survive, was stabbed after he approached a man who was holding a knife and behaving erratically, according to police.

The stabber ran out of the hotel and across Las Vegas Boulevard, police said, making it as far as the The Mirage before he was caught.

Jail records show his bail set at $10,000 for the battery charge.

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada