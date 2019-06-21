Suspect arrested 2 years after attack at Las Vegas Roberto’s

One of two men who allegedly attacked employees at a central valley Roberto’s Taco Shop in 2017 was booked into the Clark County Detention Center last week.

This undated photo shows Marcos Mendiola in a hospital after being stabbed while working at a Roberto's Taco Shop in Las Vegas on June of 2017. (Photo provided by Christina Harold-Gómez).

Two years after employees at a central valley restaurant were attacked by two men, leaving one worker with 17 stab wounds, Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect.

About 11:30 p.m. June 20, 2017, two men and a woman began arguing with a clerk inside a Roberto’s Taco Shop at 6650 Vegas Drive, near North Rainbow Boulevard. The argument over a food order escalated to the two men attacking two employees, with one of the men stabbing one of the workers, according to an arrest warrant.

According to jail records, 25-year-old Elbrixsth Arroyo has been charged with battery, conspiracy to commit battery and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in significant bodily harm in connection with the attack. Metropolitan Police Department detectives do not believe Arroyo was the man who stabbed the employee.

Arroyo was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on June 13, jail records show.

Before the 2017 argument, one of the men made a request regarding his order that was “out of the ordinary,” and the three customers started arguing with the clerk when he couldn’t accommodate the request, according to an arrest warrant.

Another employee stepped in and said the restaurant would accommodate the request, but would add an extra charge to the order. The customers again started arguing with the employees, and one employee asked the three to “stop yelling,” the report said.

The men then walked around the counter and began to punch one of the employees, and one of the men “began to stab him with a knife,” an employee told police. The other worker went to help his coworker, and he was also punched “numerous times.”

The employee who was stabbed suffered 17 wounds to his body and neck, and was taken to University Medical Center. The other injured man was not hospitalized.

About two weeks after the attack, an anonymous person called police to say they recognized one of the men, but only by his social media name. Detectives later linked the man’s social media name to Arroyo’s street name, because Arroyo was a known gang member, the report said.

The warrant, granted in September 2017, indicated that police had not identified the man who stabbed the employees, or the woman at the restaurant.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Arroyo’s attorney in May requested Arroyo be given more time to travel to the United States to face charges. Arroyo appeared in court in person on June 13, when his bail was set at $20,000.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Further information about Arroyo’s arrest was not immediately available Thursday.

