Suspect caught after stabbing at downtown Las Vegas casino

A tourist is expected to survive after an apparent random stabbing Monday morning at a downtown Las Vegas casino.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. after the tourist was stabbed while playing slots at the Golden Nugget casino, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said a man approached the tourist and asked him for a cigarette, then stabbed him “without apparent warning or provocation.”

The man was hospitalized with a stab wound to the right side of his body. He is expected to be discharged Monday morning, Gordon said.

The man’s brother, who was gambling a few machines away, chased the stabber out of the casino but was unable to catch him, Gordon said.

Security guards at the Four Queens later saw the suspect and called police, who found the man at Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway and took him into custody, Gordon said.

