Suspect in custody after central Las Vegas stabbing

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a domestic-related stabbing in the central valley.

One person was stabbed about 5:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex near Sunrise Avenue and 21st Street, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Holmes said the stabber is in custody. The person who was stabbed suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Come back for details.

