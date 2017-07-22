Suspect in custody after homeless man stabbed to death near UNLV

The stabbing occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Friday near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A homeless man died after he was stabbed Friday afternoon near UNLV, Las Vegas police said.

Two homeless men were arguing, and one stabbed the other in the neck, Metro said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died at about 2:30 p.m., according to Metro.

Two people have been detained in connection with the stabbing, though it is unclear if they will be charged with any crime, Hadfield said. Patrol officers caught a man police believe is the stabber after he left the area, Metro said.

No further information was immediately available.

