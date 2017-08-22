Suspect in good Samaritan stabbing faces battery charge

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man who intervened to help a homeless woman during an argument.

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man in the head Sunday night.

Police said the stabber was harassing a homeless woman who had set up camp near Main Street and Owens Avenue.

When a passerby tried to intervene, the man stabbed him in the head with a knife. The man who was stabbed was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the stabber fled the scene.

Dustin Collins, 26, was arrested Monday in connection with the stabbing, jail records show. Collins was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one charge of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substatial bodily harm. His bail was set at $40,000.

