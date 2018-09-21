Suspect in stabbing at Lake Mead arrested in Colorado

A male suspect, who reportedly fled on foot after the Sept. 7 attack on a camper in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, was taken into custody in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Sept. 19 on unrelated charges, park officials said.

A backpack was left in the area where a man was stabbed on Sept. 7, 2018, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Lake Mead National Recreation Area, National Park Service)

A suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing this month at Lake Mead, according to The National Park Service.

The stabbing was reported at 5:46 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Stewarts Point and Blue Point Bay, park officials said in a news release.

The victim was taken to an unspecified hospital by Mercy Air with critical injuries, but he was subsequently released from the hospital, park officials said. The male suspect reportedly fled on foot, but was taken into custody in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Sept. 19 on unrelated charges, National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

Federal charges are pending against the man, who was not identified, park officials said.

Two other persons of interest also were in custody.

The stabbing is being investigated by the park service.

36.377850, -114.397758