Suspect sought in stabbing during robbery near downtown

A man was stabbed during a robbery north of downtown Sunday night.

He was stabbed multiple times by another man on the 800 block of H Street, near West Washington Avenue, about 9 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The robber took the man’s wallet. Gordon said the man “fought back” against his assailant before the robber stabbed him multiple times.

The injured man walked to H and Washington, where police and medical help arrived.

He was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

No arrests had been made as of late Sunday.

