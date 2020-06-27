Suspect stabbed, robbed man outside hotel room on Las Vegas Strip

A 28-year-old man was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing and robbing of a man at a Strip hotel, arrest documents show.

Las Vegas police were called at 4:30 p.m. June 13 to the 15th floor of Caesars after a report that a man was stabbed in the back and robbed outside his room, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers used security footage to follow the victim from when he takes $500 out of an ATM on the casino floor and gets in an elevator with another man who doesn’t press any buttons. When the victim gets off on the 15th floor, Jamar Maurice Craig followed him, stabbed him nine times and robbed him of $700, according to the report.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center trauma center and was expected to recover.

Security in the hotel told officers the robbery was similar to a February robbery for which Craig was also a suspect, the report said.

Craig was charged on June 18 with burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

He is being held without bail pending a hearing on July 8.

