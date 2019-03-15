Suspects ID’d in Las Vegas resort scuffle that injured 2 guards

The Westgate in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Two fraud suspects accused in the possible stabbing of two Westgate security guards during a scuffle Wednesday have been identified.

Tyrell Tyson, 33, faces two counts of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, while Eric Weber, 24, faces a charge of defrauding a proprietor, jail records show.

The two were taken into custody by security about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

While waiting for Metro officers to arrive at the hotel, Tyson and Weber got into a scuffle with the guards, at which point the guards were possibly stabbed, Meltzer said.

The guards were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment for minor injuries.

Weber was released on his own recognizance Thursday, court records show, but Tyson was being held without bail Friday at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

3000 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV