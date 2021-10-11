73°F
SWAT units at barricade near downtown Las Vegas after stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2021 - 6:47 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police SWAT units are on scene at a downtown apartment complex after a reported stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the Boulevard Inn, 921 Las Vegas Blvd. North, at 3:56 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her face. The woman told police that the man who stabbed her was inside one of the rooms, Boxler said.

She is expected to survive.

Police then attempted to contact the man, but he refused their “attempts to peacefully de-escalate the situation and surrender.” Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue are closed in all directions, Boxler said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

