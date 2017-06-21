Taco shop clerk stabbed during argument expected to survive

(Google)

A clerk was stabbed several times during an argument with customers late Tuesday inside a west-central valley restaurant.

The fight happened about 11:30 p.m. inside a Roberto’s Taco Shop at 6650 Vegas Drive, near North Rainbow Boulevard, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. Two men, described as in their 20s, and a woman walked inside. They started arguing with the clerk while placing an order.

The men went around the counter and fought the clerk, Gordon said, adding the fight spilled into the kitchen. He said one of the men stabbed the clerk several times in “the back area” while the other punched him.

The clerk was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Gordon said the men left through the front door and were last seen heading north on Rainbow Boulevard in a light-colored car. He said it was possibly a silver Honda.

6650 Vegas Drive Las Vegas, Nevada