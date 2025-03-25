Two hospitalized in west Las Vegas stabbing

A stabbing was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of West Charleston Boulevard in west Las Vegas, police said.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center on Tuesday following a reported stabbing in west Las Vegas.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, a stabbing was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of West Charleston Boulevard in west Las Vegas.

A Walmart Supercenter is in that block of West Charleston.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to Metro.

The individuals transported to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

