Two hospitalized in west Las Vegas stabbing
A stabbing was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of West Charleston Boulevard in west Las Vegas, police said.
Two people were taken to University Medical Center on Tuesday following a reported stabbing in west Las Vegas.
According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, a stabbing was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of West Charleston Boulevard in west Las Vegas.
A Walmart Supercenter is in that block of West Charleston.
A suspect was taken into custody, according to Metro.
The individuals transported to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries, Metro said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
