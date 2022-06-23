UMC hospital patient fatally stabs other patient, injures another

Las Vegas police say a patient at University Medical Center stabbed two other patients inside the hospital early Thursday.

A patient at UMC fatally stabbed another patient early Thursday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police say a patient at University Medical Center stabbed two other patients inside the hospital early Thursday, killing one and injuring the second.

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the patient was in an area of the hospital reserved for treatment of individuals in need of mental health care when he brandished the knife and stabbed one person who was in soft restraints. That victim subsequently died from his wounds.

The assailant then turned and attacked another patient who was injured but was able to get away. With the help of security at the hospital, police were able to arrest the suspect and he is currently in custody.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

