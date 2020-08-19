Victim, 33, in fatal stabbing in North Las Vegas identified

Thomas Isaac died of multiple stab wounds on Aug. 3, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A suspect in a North Las Vegas homicide is shown walking in surveillance video. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas early this month.

The victim was Thomas Isaac, 33, and he died of multiple stab wounds on Aug. 3, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police were called to the 1900 block of North Fifth Street at 3 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. They found a man who later died from his wounds.

Police subsequently located video showing a potential suspect walking east on Lake Mead Boulevard from North Fifth.

“Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic or Native American male with medium complexion, medium length, black, scraggly, curly hair, and an unshaved face,” police said in a news release. “He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, dark shorts, white socks, black shoes, and a blue backpack with colored trim around the outside zippered pocket.”

