Westgate security guards hospitalized with possible stab wounds

The Westgate in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Two Westgate security guards were hospitalized Wednesday with possible stab wounds after a scuffle with two people who were in custody on suspicion of fraud, according to Las Vegas police.

The two people were taken into custody about 11:40 a.m. for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. While waiting for Metro officers to arrive at the hotel, the guards and two people got into a scuffle, at which point the guards were possibly stabbed, Meltzer said.

The guards were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, but their conditions were not immediately known, Meltzer said.

No other details were available, and it was not clear whether the two people were in custody Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

