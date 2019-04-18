Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in central Las Vegas

A woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the face during an argument in the central valley late Wednesday.

Police were called about 11 p.m. to the 5100 block of Escondido Street, near South Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The caller reported seeing a woman chasing a man outside of an apartment.

When police arrived, they found the woman and the man, who had suffered a cut on his face.

Officers learned the two were in a relationship and had an argument which escalated, Gordon said. Police believe the woman got a knife, but are not sure when the man was wounded.

He was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital. The woman was arrested, Gordon said.