Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 57-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a stabbing Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were called about 11:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Torrey Pines Drive, near West Charleston Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said Friday. The woman was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Ana Maria Hardaway, 57, was arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon, police dispatch records show.

She is identified in online court records as Anna Hardaway. She remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday with a $10,000 bail.

Further information about the stabbing and Hardaway’s arrest was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.