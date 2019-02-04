Woman arrested in stabbing in northwest Las Vegas

A woman was arrested in connection with a stabbing Friday night in the northwest valley, court records show.

Jacklyn Garcia, 24, was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center. She faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm and coercion with force or threat of force, all with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Las Vegas police were called about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 2800 block of North Rancho Drive, near North Decatur Boulevard, after reports of a “domestic related argument” inside an apartment, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said Friday.

Police said that during the argument, two people armed themselves with knives and stabbed a third person multiple times. The two then left the area, Meyers said the same night.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

Police had arrested one person and were searching for the other suspect Friday evening, Meyers said. Police were not available Sunday to confirm whether the second person was arrested.

Garcia is held on $75,000 bail, court records show.

