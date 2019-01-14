Woman cuts ex’s neck during custody exchange, Las Vegas police say

A woman slashed her ex-boyfriend’s neck during an apparent custody exchange in Las Vegas on Christmas Eve, an arrest warrant said.

The pair had decided to meet late Dec. 24 at a gas station at 4075 S. Buffalo Drive, near West Flamingo Road, “in an arrangement to see his child,” the warrant said. Jennifer S. Roundtree, 27, and her ex-boyfriend argued before she swung a knife at him about 11:40 p.m., severing his carotid artery, the warrant said. His injuries caused significant blood loss and required 16 staples in his neck.

“Roundtree seemed to be the primary aggressor (through) the whole interaction,” police wrote in the warrant.

Roundtree was arrested Jan. 10 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where she was held without bail Sunday night on charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Witnesses saw the two argue in the parking lot that night, and the ex-boyfriend opened a rear door of Roundtree’s white Dodge Avenger, where the couple’s 6-year-old daughter was sitting inside, the warrant said. Roundtree pushed him and tried to close the door, witnesses told police.

“(The ex-boyfriend) said that he wanted to pick up his daughter, saying that’s what we’re here for,” the ex-boyfriend recalled to police.

He again tried to open the door, she pushed him, and he pushed back, the warrant said.

“(A witness) stated that is when Roundtree lunged at (him) in a manner that looked liked a punch,” the warrant said. Police believe that is when he was cut.

The ex-boyfriend had come to the gas station with his fiancee, and he alerted her to call 911. While she walked into the gas station to use the phone, Roundtree threatened to stab her, too, the warrant said.

Roundtree then drove off, but not before the fiancee could provide the license to police, the warrant said.

A warrant for Roundtree’s arrest was issued on Jan. 4, and she was arrested Thursday, court records show. She has a hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

