Woman faces charges after telling Henderson police she slit boyfriend’s throat

A woman who told Henderson police she slit her boyfriend’s throat to dissuade him from a suicide attempt is facing an attempted murder charge, an arrest warrant shows.

Elisa Gilles-Parekh (Henderson Police Department)

A woman who told Henderson police she slit her boyfriend’s throat to dissuade him from a suicide attempt is facing an attempted murder charge, an arrest warrant shows.

On June 16, a man had flagged down a passing motorist on the Boulder Highway overpass that connects to U.S. Highway 95, told the driver he had been stabbed, and then passed out. Officers from the Henderson Police Department responded and found the man’s girlfriend, Elisa Gilles-Parekh, also had arrived at the scene, according to her arrest warrant.

Giles-Parekh told police her boyfriend was stabbed when the homeless couple was robbed by an unknown suspect at their camp, the warrant said.

When her boyfriend regained consciousness at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, he said Giles-Parekh cut his neck with a razor blade during an argument. The man received 20 stitches, the warrant states, and told police he did not want to press charges against her.

Police investigating the couple’s campsite could not find the razor blade, but did find a suicide note signed by the man on a concrete wall. He told police he wrote the note at an earlier date, and was not feeling suicidal.

Police confronted Giles-Parekh in a waiting area of the hospital and told her what her boyfriend said. She initially told police she cut her boyfriend, whom she had dated for three weeks, when she tried to grab the razor blade from his hand, according to the warrant.

When police did not believe her story, Giles-Parekh told them she cut the man’s throat to help him kill himself, the warrant said. She said her boyfriend begged her to help him take his life, and she agreed because she was drunk and wanted to “scare him into realizing he should want to live,” the report said.

Giles-Parekh was arrested the day of the stabbing and transferred from the Henderson jail to the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday. She is held on $50,000 bail for one count of attempted murder and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.