Stabbings

Woman found with stab wounds in burning apartment dies

By Justin Razavi Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 11:07 am
 
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
(Las Vegas Fire Department)

A 61-year-old woman is dead after being found stabbed inside a Las Vegas apartment that was on fire.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that Cynthia Ann McClelland died Monday outside of an apartment in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 1:48 p.m., during which firefighters discovered McClelland inside a burning apartment, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

McClelland was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, and the cause of the fire has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

