Woman has throat slashed in central Las Vegas attack

A woman is in critical condition after she was slashed in the throat Thursday morning in a central valley apartment complex.
Officers responded about 4 a.m. to reports of a woman cut in the throat at 1500 E. Karen Ave., near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Eric Calhoun.
The woman was taken to the hospital, and the attacker is still at large, Calhoun said.
Police had taped off a section of the complex early Thursday.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.
Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.1500 E. Karen Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada