Woman has throat slashed in central Las Vegas attack

A woman is in critical condition after she was slashed in the throat Thursday morning in a central valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was slashed in the throat on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at the Solaire West apartment complex at 1500 E. Karen Ave. in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph​

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to reports of a woman cut in the throat at 1500 E. Karen Ave., near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Eric Calhoun.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and the attacker is still at large, Calhoun said.

Police had taped off a section of the complex early Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

