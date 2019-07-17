Woman in custody after 2 stabbed in south Las Vegas apartment

A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and another woman in south Las Vegas early Wednesday.

A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and another woman in a south Las Vegas apartment early Wednesday.

Police said the woman arrived at her apartment at 6930 S. Paradise Road, near Sunset Avenue, about 12:15 a.m. to find her boyfriend inside with another woman.

An argument escalated when the woman stabbed her boyfriend and the woman.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman left the apartment, but returned a short time later and was taken into custody, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said in a text.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

