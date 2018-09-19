Woman in custody after stabbing in central Las Vegas

A woman is in custody after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Tuesday night at a house party in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is in custody after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Tuesday night at a house party in the central valley.

About 9:30 p.m. the woman walked into the party at an apartment on West Owens Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

She grabbed a knife from the kitchen and confronted the ex-boyfriend, Gordon said, but stabbed the man’s uncle when he tried to intervene.

Both men ran from the apartment and went to the Salvation Army, 35 W. Owens Ave., where they called 911. The injured man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, Gordon said.

Patrol officers responding to the scene found the woman outside her apartment at 11 W. Owens Ave. She was taken into custody without incident.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

11 W. Owens Ave., las vegas, nv