Woman stabbed in central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was taken into custody after a woman was stabbed late Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The woman was stabbed about 11:40 a.m. on the 1000 block of South Torrey Pines Drive, near West Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano. She was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of survivable injuries.

It was not immediately clear what charge or charges the person who was taken into custody may face.

Zambrano did not have further details to release Friday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.