Woman stabs fiance near Las Vegas Strip

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman stabbed her fiance at a bus stop near the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday morning, police said.

Las Vegas Metro responded around 3 a.m. to the bus stop on Tropicana Avenue east of Las Vegas Boulevard South, Lt. David Gordon said.

An argument between the man and woman escalated and the woman stabbed the man in the left arm, Gordon said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he received stitches for a 3- to 4- inch cut, Gordon said. The woman was taken into custody.

