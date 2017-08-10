ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Stabbings

Woman suffers throat wound in East Las Vegas stabbing

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2017 - 4:44 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a Thursday morning stabbing in the east valley.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to reports of a woman stabbed in the throat at 1500 E. Karen Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Eric Calhoun.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and the stabber is still at large, Calhoun said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Stabbings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like