Woman suffers throat wound in East Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas police are investigating a Thursday morning stabbing in the east valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to reports of a woman stabbed in the throat at 1500 E. Karen Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Eric Calhoun.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and the stabber is still at large, Calhoun said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

