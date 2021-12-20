Standoff after domestic dispute ends with arrest of armed suspect

The Las Vegas police SWAT unit took an armed man into custody in northwest Las Vegas Monday morning after a domestic dispute at an apartment complex.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan SWAT unit responded to a domestic incident at an apartment complex at 7075 West Gowan Road on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas police SWAT unit took an armed man into custody in northwest Las Vegas Monday morning after a domestic dispute at an apartment complex.

Police said at 7:10 a.m. they responded to a “domestic incident” at the complex on the 7000 block of Gowan Road, near U.S. Highway 95 and West Cheyenne Avenue.

“A (male) suspect refused to exit the residence and is thought to be armed with a firearm,” police said in a news release.

Police said they treated the episode as a “barricade” and that a police SWAT team was on scene as of 11:20 a.m. The man with the firearm was later taken in to custody and police said no one was injured.

Further details were not immediately released.

