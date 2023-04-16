78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

State police warns public about scam phone calls

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2023 - 5:40 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada State Police warned the public Friday of scam phone calls from an individual impersonating law enforcement.

Members of the public reported to state police that they received a phone call from someone using the state police Southern Command phone number claiming to be with law enforcement and requesting payment, according to the department.

If contacted do not give out personal information and call state police at 702-486-4100.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
2
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
3
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
4
$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
5
Fontainebleau’s turbulent past mirrors Las Vegas’ up-down economy
Fontainebleau’s turbulent past mirrors Las Vegas’ up-down economy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Drop the puck — and the razor. It’s NHL playoff time
Drop the puck — and the razor. It’s NHL playoff time
Mistakes, indecision cost Vipers again in road loss at Houston
Mistakes, indecision cost Vipers again in road loss at Houston
2 injured Knights skaters participate fully in practice
2 injured Knights skaters participate fully in practice
Police: Suspect in custody after woman’s central Las Vegas killing
Police: Suspect in custody after woman’s central Las Vegas killing
Producers: ‘Awakening’ to reopen ‘when we feel like it’s ready’
Producers: ‘Awakening’ to reopen ‘when we feel like it’s ready’
Knights goaltender earns honor from NHL before playoffs
Knights goaltender earns honor from NHL before playoffs