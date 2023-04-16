State police warns public about scam phone calls

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada State Police warned the public Friday of scam phone calls from an individual impersonating law enforcement.

Members of the public reported to state police that they received a phone call from someone using the state police Southern Command phone number claiming to be with law enforcement and requesting payment, according to the department.

If contacted do not give out personal information and call state police at 702-486-4100.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.