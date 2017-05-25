Stick shift too tricky for failed Las Vegas car thief

surveillance video (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube screengrab)

A man is wanted after attempting to steal a car but fled because he appeared to not be able to drive a manual transmission, police said.

The attempted theft happened about 8 p.m. on April 13 on Desert Inn Road near Interstate 15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man is described as being Hispanic and in his mid-30s. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a heavyset build.

A video shows the approaching the driver’s side door, opening it and pulling a man from of the vehicle. The assailant then gets in the car for about 5 seconds before running away from the area, video footage shows.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact the Spring Valley Area Command patrol investigations section at 702-828-2639 or 702-828-2640. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.