Stolen vehicle suspect in custody after Las Vegas police pursuit

Police investigate a crash and pursuit Thursday, March 27, 2025, on Boulder Highway near Interstate 11 in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Police are investigating multiple events Thursday morning that included a reported stolen vehicle in northeast Las Vegas.

The incident started near Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. Patrol officers located a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver did not comply, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue. A suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

