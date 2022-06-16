Street racing suspect arrested in high-speed crash that killed 2

A man suspected of street racing has been arrested in connection with a southwest Las Vegas crash that killed two people.

Las Vegas police say this vehicle was involved in a crash on May 24, 2022, near Jones Boulevard and Saddle Avenue that killed two people. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jovani Monarrez Tavizon, 27, was arrested Tuesday and booked on reckless driving resulting in death, according to jail records.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monarrez Tavizon was driving a Dodge Charger and racing with a 2012 Chevrolet Corvette on May 24 when the Corvette crashed near South Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, killing both people inside.

Priscila Velasquez and Jason Qahhaar, both 34, died from their injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

At the time of the crash, Metro said Qahhaar was driving more than 100 mph when the Corvette hit a median and took out an NV Energy power pole.

In a statement Thursday, police said witness statements and surveillance footage helped detectives find the Charger and the suspected driver.

Monarrez Tavizon is scheduled to appear in court July 13. He had not been formally charged as of Thursday.

