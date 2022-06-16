Street racing suspect arrested in Las Vegas crash that killed 2

A man suspected of street racing has been arrested in connection with a southwest Las Vegas crash that killed two people.

Jovani Monarrez Tavizon (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say this vehicle was involved in a crash on May 24, 2022, near Jones Boulevard and Saddle Avenue that killed two people. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Priscila Velasquez (Courtesy of Velasquez family)

Jovani Monarrez Tavizon, 27, was arrested Tuesday and booked on reckless driving resulting in death, according to jail records.

In an arrested report released Thursday, police said they used surveillance footage and witness statements to determine that Monarrez Tavizon was driving a Dodge Charger and racing with a 2012 Chevrolet Corvette on May 24 when the Corvette crashed near South Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, killing both people inside.

Priscila Velasquez and Jason Qahhaar, both 34, died from their injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Velasquez was the mother of two children, ages 13 and 15, according to a statement on behalf of her family from attorney Farhan Naqvi.

“Priscila was a pillar of her family, and this senseless loss has left an irreparable hole in their foundation,” the statement read.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Qahhaar was driving 106 mph when the Corvette hit a median and took out an NV Energy power pole. The Charger was driving 88 mph in the 45 mph zone.

Monarrez Tavizon said he worked with Velasquez and Qahhaar, and the group was celebrating a birthday at a cannabis store nearby before they decided to race.

Monarrez Tavizon is scheduled to appear in court July 13.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.