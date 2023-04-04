52°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Strip pedestrian struck and killed; driver suspected of DUI

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 11:56 am
 
Updated April 4, 2023 - 12:18 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian on the Strip was struck and killed early Tuesday by an SUV driven by a man who was arrested on suspicion of DUI for the second time since December, according to police and court records.

The pedestrian, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Geewadin Elliott, 45, of Ontario, Canada, was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard at Caesars Palace Drive at 2:17 a.m. in a marked crosswalk despite the crosswalk saying “Do Not Walk,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Brandon Kelekolio, 32, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of DUI-related charges. Court records show that he was also arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge in December . That case was still ongoing, according to records.

Police, who did not identify Elliott, said he was crossing the Strip from west to east when a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Kelekolio was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching Caesars Palace Drive. The Trailblazer driver had a green light, police said.

At that point, the pedestrian walked into the path of the Trailblazer and was struck by the front of the SUV. He died.

“Arriving medical personnel determined the pedestrian sustained mortal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene,” Metro police said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Kelekolio stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested and then booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Kekelolio faces charges including reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death, and driving with a revoked or suspended license because of a DUI, court and jail records show.

The death marks the 30th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
3
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
4
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
5
CARTOONS: How Trump plans to attack DeSantis
CARTOONS: How Trump plans to attack DeSantis
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Toddler dies 2 weeks after crash; driver abandoned truck, police say
Toddler dies 2 weeks after crash; driver abandoned truck, police say
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash
Baby who died after alleged DUI crash identified
Baby who died after alleged DUI crash identified
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal bus stop hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal bus stop hit-and-run
Las Vegas Valley crashes leave 4 dead, several injured
Las Vegas Valley crashes leave 4 dead, several injured
After pedestrian dies, man says he fell asleep behind the wheel, police say
After pedestrian dies, man says he fell asleep behind the wheel, police say