Strip pedestrian struck and killed; driver suspected of DUI

Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a pedestrian in front of Caesars Palace.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian on the Strip was struck and killed early Tuesday by an SUV driven by a man who was arrested on suspicion of DUI for the second time since December, according to police and court records.

The pedestrian, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Geewadin Elliott, 45, of Ontario, Canada, was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard at Caesars Palace Drive at 2:17 a.m. in a marked crosswalk despite the crosswalk saying “Do Not Walk,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Brandon Kelekolio, 32, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of DUI-related charges. Court records show that he was also arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge in December . That case was still ongoing, according to records.

Police, who did not identify Elliott, said he was crossing the Strip from west to east when a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Kelekolio was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching Caesars Palace Drive. The Trailblazer driver had a green light, police said.

At that point, the pedestrian walked into the path of the Trailblazer and was struck by the front of the SUV. He died.

“Arriving medical personnel determined the pedestrian sustained mortal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene,” Metro police said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Kelekolio stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested and then booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Kekelolio faces charges including reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death, and driving with a revoked or suspended license because of a DUI, court and jail records show.

The death marks the 30th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023, police said.

