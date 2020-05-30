Strip protest of Minnesota man’s death led to 80 arrests, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday afternoon announced that 80 protesters were arrested Friday night during a demonstration on the Strip.

Las Vegas police said they arrested 80 people Friday night during a protest on the Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers run toward the crowd of protesters who took the Las Vegas Strip in support of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police earlier in the week on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer screams at protesters to back up as the protest moves down Flamingo on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is seized by several police officers from the sidewalk during a protest that ended at the intersection of Flamingo and Koval Lane on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A protester is swept away as Las Vegas police descend on a gas station parking lot at Flamingo and Koval Lane on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. The protest was in support of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police earlier in the week. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A protester chants "hands up don't shoot" at a line of Las Vegas police officers attempting to stop the protest for George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff between Las Vegas police and George Floyd protesters on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Twelve officers were injured, the department said Saturday, although the extent of the officers’ injuries was unclear. Two of the people arrested were journalists; police did not comment on or acknowledge the journalists’ arrests in a Saturday afternoon news release, despite request for comment that was emailed to the department Saturday morning.

The Review-Journal identified 50 people who were still listed in the Clark County Detention Center website as of about 1 p.m., all who face a failure-to-disperse misdemeanor, which appeared to be connected to the protest. Thursday was the first day this year that someone had been booked into the jail in connection with a failure to disperse charge, according to booking log records.

Police on Saturday afternoon characterized the protest, which occurred in conjunction with others nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, as violent and said demonstrators damaged property. Graffiti was seen in multiple places on the Strip during the protest, and demonstrators were seen throwing water bottles.

A small group of protesters threw rocks at officers later Friday night. Metro said that several officers were injured by the rocks.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was quoted in the release stating that the department “sees this situation with great empathy.”

“While we understand people are hurting, we are here to see that more people aren’t hurt in clashes,” he said. “It does not serve the memory of a man to destroy, loot, and hurt others in his honor. It does honor him by standing up for what is right. And in that case, the LVMPD will stand with its citizens as they exercise their freedom to speak out.”

On Friday, Metro said that one officer was hospitalized with a hand injury. The department on Saturday did not say if any of the other 11 officers were hospitalized.

The two journalists who were arrested — Review-Journal photographer Ellen Schmidt and photographer Bridget Bennett — also face misdemeanor failure-to-disperse charges. Both were released from jail early Saturday after posting bail.

A statement released by Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson condemned Floyd’s shooting “by a despicable and loathsome Minneapolis police officer.” It continued, in a message to local demonstrators, “we hear you and we are listening, and more importantly, we invite you to be part of a constructive solution, and the healing our community desparately needs. We respect and defend your right to protest, but please express yourselves peacefully.”

Metro on Saturday said the protest, which reached nearly 400 people spread throughout the Strip at its peak, was escalated when “a group of agitators arrived to ratchet up tensions.” Metro officers then began ordering the crowd to disperse, which happens “when a crowd has become unruly or unsafe for citizens,” the release said.

The department said that after “several orders for the crowd to disperse,” officers began arresting people who didn’t follow orders. A few people were also seen being led away in handcuffs earlier, before dispersal orders were given.

Officers arresting people were seen tackling protesters, oftentimes with multiple officers arresting and tackling one person. The officers pushed a group of about 100 protesters onto Flamingo Road, east of the Strip, and were seen rushing the crowd in order to get people to leave.

Metro said that “property damage” was seen in several areas on the Strip, which “appears to have occurred as small groups splintered off from the large crowd.”

“As police prepare for another round of possible protests on Saturday, they ask members of the public to keep demonstrations peaceful and lawful,” the release said.

