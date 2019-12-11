Student, 17, arrested after gun found in car at Las Vegas school

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts on Tuesday after school police found a gun and drug paraphernalia in his car.

Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District police were notified around 11:20 a.m. that the student might have a firearm in his car, department spokesman Bryan Zink said. They searched the car and found a gun and paraphernalia, he said.

The boy was arrested on charges of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia, Zink said. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s firearm task force has the gun for testing, Zink said.

