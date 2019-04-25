Student arrested, accused of threats to Las Vegas middle school

Silvestri Junior High School in Las Vegas (Google maps)

A student accused of making terroristic threats to Silvestri Junior High School was arrested Wednesday night, according to the Clark County School District police department.

The 13-year-old girl is a student at the school and was booked into the Clark County juvenile detention center, Sgt. Bryan Zink of school police said.

The threat toward students was posted to an Instagram account, Zink said.

Police were notified about the threat through SafeVoice, a smartphone app for students and parents to anonymously report information, Zink said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.