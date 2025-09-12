86°F
Student arrested after gun found at Las Vegas school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2025 - 12:36 pm
 

A student was arrested on Friday after a gun was discovered at a high school in Las Vegas, according to school officials.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, Cimarron-Memorial High School principal Colin McNaught stated police responded to the campus this morning after receiving a report of a possible weapon on campus.

During the investigation, McNaught’s letter says that a firearm was confiscated and a juvenile was taken into custody by police.

“The school was placed on a brief lockdown out of an abundance of caution during the search. There were no threats made to students or the school,” the letter said.

No further information was immediately available.

