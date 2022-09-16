83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Crime

Student arrested at Chaparral High after allegedly having gun on campus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 8:15 pm
 
Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old Chaparral High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to campus, school police said.

The male student was arrested around 11:30 a.m. and faces charges of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a minor in possession of a firearm, according to Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
2
‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting’: Councilwoman rips conditions at animal shelter
‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting’: Councilwoman rips conditions at animal shelter
3
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
4
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
5
Nevada’s drug classification for cannabis ruled unconstitutional
Nevada’s drug classification for cannabis ruled unconstitutional
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST