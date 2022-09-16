Student arrested at Chaparral High after allegedly having gun on campus

The 16-year-old was arrested around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old Chaparral High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to campus, school police said.

The male student was arrested around 11:30 a.m. and faces charges of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a minor in possession of a firearm, according to Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink.

No further information was available.

