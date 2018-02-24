Student arrested over threats against Las Vegas middle school

A student was arrested Friday after allegedly issuing a threat aimed at Cadwallader Middle School, Clark County School District officials announced Friday afternoon. It was the second arrest of a Clark County student this week.

Cadwallader Middle School, 7775 W. Elkhorn Road (Google Street View)

The nature of the threat allegedly made by the 14-year-old male student against the school at 7775 West Elkhorn Road in Las Vegas was not specified.

A message about the incident was sent to parents by the school’s assistant principal, Shannon Manning.

“Earlier today, we received reports of a student making threats against our school. We notified the Clark County School District Police Department and they responded to our campus and investigated the matter, which resulted in the arrest of a student,” said the message, a copy of which was provided to news organizations by the district.

On Wednesday evening, school district police arrested a 16-year-old male student for making threats of a shooting at Rancho High School. The arrest was first reported by the Review-Journal on Thursday. School officials later termed the threat not credible.

The Cadwallader arrest was the fifth of a Clark County student for making threats this year. Two of those arrests were in connection with a single incident.

Two West Career and Technical Academy students were arrested in late January. The 14-year-olds, one male and one female, threatened to carry out a shooting, according to police.

In October, a Centennial High School student was arrested on charges of making bomb threats by school police. Police do not believe 18-year-old Toni Strickland intended to carry out the threat.

Officials have tied threats this week to the Feb. 15 shooting in Parkland, Florida, where a former student killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Districts across the nation have reported an uptick in threats.

On Friday, officials said they wanted to reiterate comments made Thursday by school district police Capt. Ken Young.

“We want to let kids know that this is not an opportunity to get out of school, so please do not — do not — put these types of rumors out,” he said. “Do not make these types of statements.”

