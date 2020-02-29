Student arrested, suspected of taking gun to Sunrise Mountain High

Clark County School District police on Friday arrested a 17-year-old student suspected of bringing a loaded gun to Sunrise Mountain High School.

Sunrise Mountain High School at 2575 N. Los Feliz St. in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

The student was arrested after 12:30 p.m. Friday and taken to the Clark County juvenile detention center, CCSD police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

Zink said no immediate threats were made to students or staff at the school but that the 17-year-old student faces weapons charges, including minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

The student, whose name was not released by authorities, carried the weapon in a pants pocket, police said.

In a letter to parents, Sunrise Principal AJ Adams said police were alerted to the weapon after receiving a tip.

Authorities took custody of the weapon, Zink said.

