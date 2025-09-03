91°F
Crime

Student at Henderson high school arrested after police find gun, ammo

Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson, Nevada. (Google Streetview)
The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school pol ...
The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 3:21 pm
 

A student was arrested Wednesday after a gun and ammunition were recovered at a Henderson high school, police said.

The Basic Academy of International Studies student — who was not identified — was taken into custody by the Clark County School District Police Department, according to a Wednesday letter from principal Tati Hadavi to the families of Basic students. No threats were made to students or staff, the letter stated.

The letter said privacy laws prevented officials from discussing the matter further, but it emphasized that weapons of any kind are not permitted on any school district campus. The Clark County School District and school district police “are actively pursuing any and all legal actions” against students who break the law or violate the school district’s student code of conduct.

Students and parents can report suspicious activity to 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), online at safevoicenv.org, or through the SafeVoice mobile app, the letter stated, adding that school district police can be reached at 702-799-5411.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

