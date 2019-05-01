Student injured in fight at northwest valley high school

Clark County School District police cars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A student was taken to a hospital after a fight at a northwest valley high school Wednesday morning, police said.

The exact nature of the fight wasn’t immediately clear, but it happened at Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Parkway, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said. The nature of the injuries were not immediately clear.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the school by 12:40 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation, spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

”We are currently assisting CCSD police with police presence,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

